730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission

Staff Sgt. Angelia Sutarto, Staff Sgt. Haruna Hamamoto, Senior Airman Christina Goodman, Senior Airman Alexis Oumsou, and Senior Airman Jamie Ingram, 730th Air Mobility Squadron pose in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 27, 2024. The team performed maintenance on the aircraft as part of an all-female crew mission in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Christopher Winters)

