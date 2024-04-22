Staff Sgt. Angelia Sutarto, Staff Sgt. Haruna Hamamoto, Senior Airman Christina Goodman, Senior Airman Alexis Oumsou, and Senior Airman Jamie Ingram, 730th Air Mobility Squadron pose in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 27, 2024. The team performed maintenance on the aircraft as part of an all-female crew mission in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Christopher Winters)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8363838
|VIRIN:
|240327-D-NU486-5565
|Resolution:
|1430x956
|Size:
|994.12 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT