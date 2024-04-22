Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission [Image 2 of 5]

    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Staff Sgt. Angelia Sutarto, Staff Sgt. Haruna Hamamoto, Senior Airman Christina Goodman, Senior Airman Alexis Oumsou, and Senior Airman Jamie Ingram, 730th Air Mobility Squadron pose in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 27, 2024. The team performed maintenance on the aircraft as part of an all-female crew mission in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Christopher Winters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8363838
    VIRIN: 240327-D-NU486-5565
    Resolution: 1430x956
    Size: 994.12 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission
    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission
    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission
    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission
    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women’s History Month
    730th AMS
    515th AMOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT