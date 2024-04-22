Aircrew and ground crew members collaborate to load a pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 27, 2024. The pallet is destined for its next location. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Christopher Winters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 18:05 Photo ID: 8363839 VIRIN: 240327-D-NU486-8929 Resolution: 1430x956 Size: 935.87 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.