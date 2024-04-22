Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 18:05 Photo ID: 8363837 VIRIN: 240327-D-NU486-7254 Resolution: 1430x956 Size: 653.57 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.