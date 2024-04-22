Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission [Image 1 of 5]

    730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Christina Goodman, 730th Air Mobility Squadron guides a C-17 Globemaster III onto the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Christopher Winters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8363837
    VIRIN: 240327-D-NU486-7254
    Resolution: 1430x956
    Size: 653.57 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Women’s History Month
    730th AMS
    515th AMOW

