    Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Capts. Matthew Cushing and Joseph Palazini are the first competitors out of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter April 19 in Waynesville’s Roubidoux Park where the 2024 Best Sapper Competition begins with a nonstandard physical fitness test.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 17:00
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    This work, Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

