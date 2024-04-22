Capts. Matthew Cushing and Joseph Palazini are the first competitors out of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter April 19 in Waynesville’s Roubidoux Park where the 2024 Best Sapper Competition begins with a nonstandard physical fitness test.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 17:00 Photo ID: 8363749 VIRIN: 240419-A-FH875-9806 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 389.47 KB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.