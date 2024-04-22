While competing in the 2024 Best Sapper Competition, Capt. Matthew Cushing sits in the turret of a Humvee and aims a machine gun while his teammate, Capt. Joseph Palazini, spots targets April 21 on Range 24.
Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins
