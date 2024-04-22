Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins

    Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    While competing in the 2024 Best Sapper Competition, Capt. Matthew Cushing sits in the turret of a Humvee and aims a machine gun while his teammate, Capt. Joseph Palazini, spots targets April 21 on Range 24.

    This work, Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins

    Best Sapper

