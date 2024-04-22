While competing in the 2024 Best Sapper Competition, Capt. Matthew Cushing sits in the turret of a Humvee and aims a machine gun while his teammate, Capt. Joseph Palazini, spots targets April 21 on Range 24.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 17:00 Photo ID: 8363701 VIRIN: 240421-A-FH875-1019 Resolution: 4106x3965 Size: 3.41 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.