Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 17:00 Photo ID: 8363748 VIRIN: 240421-A-FH875-1015 Resolution: 5440x3966 Size: 5.3 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.