While competing in the 2024 Best Sapper Competition, Capts. Joseph Palazini and Matthew Cushing disassemble, then re-assemble a machine gun before completing a mounted machine gun qualification April 21 on Range 24.
This work, Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins
