    Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    While competing in the 2024 Best Sapper Competition, Capts. Joseph Palazini and Matthew Cushing disassemble, then re-assemble a machine gun before completing a mounted machine gun qualification April 21 on Range 24.

