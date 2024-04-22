Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 17:00 Photo ID: 8363703 VIRIN: 240421-A-FH875-1014 Resolution: 2842x3778 Size: 4.34 MB Location: MO, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers achieve consecutive Best Sapper Competition wins [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.