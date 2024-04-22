A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepares to land at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8361774
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-UA699-1180
|Resolution:
|3330x2220
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 lands in CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT