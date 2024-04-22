Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 lands in CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4]

    C-17 lands in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepares to land at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    TAGS

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture

