C-17 lands in CENTCOM

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepares to land at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

