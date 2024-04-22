A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8361770
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-UA699-1207
|Resolution:
|4067x2288
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 lands in CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT