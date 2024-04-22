A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 01:38 Photo ID: 8361771 VIRIN: 240424-F-UA699-1217 Resolution: 5347x3008 Size: 6 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 lands in CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.