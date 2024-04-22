Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 lands in CENTCOM [Image 3 of 4]

    C-17 lands in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force and is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 01:38
    Photo ID: 8361772
    VIRIN: 240424-F-UA699-1212
    Resolution: 4245x2830
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 lands in CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 lands in CENTCOM
    C-17 lands in CENTCOM
    C-17 lands in CENTCOM
    C-17 lands in CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT