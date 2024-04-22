A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 24, 2024. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force and is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 01:38 Photo ID: 8361772 VIRIN: 240424-F-UA699-1212 Resolution: 4245x2830 Size: 4.58 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 lands in CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.