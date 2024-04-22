Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam pull the outer covering over a standard small shelter during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. The purpose of Agile Reaper is to allow Airmen the opportunity to train at the level of stress that will increase responsiveness to natural disasters and other challenges to better support Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8361376 VIRIN: 240402-F-KI337-1417 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.4 MB Location: MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.