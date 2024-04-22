Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam pull the outer covering over a standard small shelter during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. The purpose of Agile Reaper is to allow Airmen the opportunity to train at the level of stress that will increase responsiveness to natural disasters and other challenges to better support Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 20:48
|Photo ID:
|8361376
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-KI337-1417
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT