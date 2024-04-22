Airman 1st Class Savannah Valdez, Personnel Services for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team member, conducts a morning brief during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. Training exercises like Agile Reaper ensure Airmen can practice Agile Combat Employment concepts through hub-and-spoke operations across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8361356 VIRIN: 240402-F-KI337-1035 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Reaper 24-1 Camp Forager setup [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.