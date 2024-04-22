Airman 1st Class Savannah Valdez, Personnel Services for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team member, conducts a morning brief during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. Training exercises like Agile Reaper ensure Airmen can practice Agile Combat Employment concepts through hub-and-spoke operations across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 20:48
|Photo ID:
|8361356
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-KI337-1035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Reaper 24-1 Camp Forager setup [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
