    Agile Reaper 24-1 Camp Forager setup [Image 1 of 9]

    Agile Reaper 24-1 Camp Forager setup

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    Airman 1st Class Savannah Valdez, Personnel Services for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team member, conducts a morning brief during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. Training exercises like Agile Reaper ensure Airmen can practice Agile Combat Employment concepts through hub-and-spoke operations across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8361356
    VIRIN: 240402-F-KI337-1035
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MP
    TAGS

    ACE
    Saipan
    Agile Reaper 24-1

