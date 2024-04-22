Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup [Image 4 of 9]

    Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    Airman 1st Class Abiram Lozoya, Personnel Services for Contingency Operations team member, distributes metal beams before tent construction during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. During the exercise, advanced operational node participants built 16 tents, which helped establish a functional living area for over 250 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8361359
    VIRIN: 240402-F-KI337-1180
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MP
    TAGS

    ACE
    Agile Reaper
    Camp Forager

