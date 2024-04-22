Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup

Airman 1st Class Abiram Lozoya, Personnel Services for Contingency Operations team member, distributes metal beams before tent construction during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. During the exercise, advanced operational node participants built 16 tents, which helped establish a functional living area for over 250 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

