    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup [Image 3 of 9]

    Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam secure the foundation of a small standard shelter during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 3, 2024. The purpose of Agile Reaper is to allow Airmen the opportunity to train at the level of stress that will increase responsiveness to natural disasters and other challenges to better support Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8361358
    VIRIN: 240402-F-KI337-1170
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Reaper 24-1, Camp Forager setup [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Saipan
    Agile Reaper

