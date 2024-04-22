MILWAUKEE – Col. Charles Merkel, commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, speaks with local CBS news affiliates following a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Type III Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants facility at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
This two-year, $35 million construction project is being spearheaded by the Omaha District’s Fueling Systems Mandatory Center for Expertise, and the ceremony signifies the culmination of years of planning, advocacy, and meticulous justification by the 128th ARW as well as federal and state leadership, who have emphasized the need for modernization and reinvestment in General Mitchell Airfield’s fueling infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8360953
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-OK605-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
