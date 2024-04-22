MILWAUKEE – Col. Charles Merkel, commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, speaks with local CBS news affiliates following a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Type III Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants facility at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



This two-year, $35 million construction project is being spearheaded by the Omaha District’s Fueling Systems Mandatory Center for Expertise, and the ceremony signifies the culmination of years of planning, advocacy, and meticulous justification by the 128th ARW as well as federal and state leadership, who have emphasized the need for modernization and reinvestment in General Mitchell Airfield’s fueling infrastructure.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 16:24 Photo ID: 8360953 VIRIN: 240405-A-OK605-1013 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.13 MB Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.