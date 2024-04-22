USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District and 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), in attendance for a groundbreaking ceremony at General Mitchell Airfield. This ceremony celebrates the commencement of a state-of-the-art Type III Fueling System.



This two-year, $35 million construction project is being spearheaded by the Omaha District’s Fueling Systems Mandatory Center for Expertise, and the ceremony signifies the culmination of years of planning, advocacy, and meticulous justification by the 128th ARW, as well as federal and state leadership, who have emphasized the need for modernization and reinvestment in General Mitchell Airfield’s fueling infrastructure.



The new facility will feature two bulk fuel storage tanks with secondary spill containment, capable of storing over 400,000 gallons of fuel within a secure perimeter. A modern Type III pump house, equipped with advanced monitoring and control systems, will facilitate the distribution of Jet A fuel to the existing ramp hydrant system, with the capability of receiving fuel via the national pipeline.

