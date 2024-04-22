USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield

MILWAUKEE – Col. Charles Merkel, commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, , addresses members of the 128th ARW, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, and local media during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Type III Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants facility at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

