    USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield [Image 2 of 4]

    USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Samuel Weldin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    MILWAUKEE – Col. Charles Merkel, commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, , addresses members of the 128th ARW, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, and local media during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Type III Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants facility at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    This work, USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

