MILWAUKEE – Col. Charles Merkel, commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, , addresses members of the 128th ARW, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, and local media during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Type III Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants facility at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8360950
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-OK605-1007
|Resolution:
|5387x3591
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
