MILWAUKEE – Current commander of the Air National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Col. Charles Merkel (middle), is joined by previous 128th ARW commanders — Col. Adria Zucarro, Col. Michael Guch, and Col. Ted Metzger; Brig. Gen. David May, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Wisconsin National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Workman, Sean Giese, resident engineer, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Omaha District Fort McCoy Office to break ground during a ceremony at General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This ceremony celebrates the construction commencement of a state-of-the-art Type III Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants facility.



This two-year, $35 million construction project is being spearheaded by the Omaha District’s Fueling Systems Mandatory Center for Expertise, and the ceremony signifies the culmination of years of planning, advocacy, and meticulous justification by the 128th ARW, as well as federal and state leadership, who have emphasized the need for modernization and reinvestment in General Mitchell Airfield’s fueling infrastructure.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 16:25 Photo ID: 8360951 VIRIN: 240405-A-OK605-1010 Resolution: 5902x3935 Size: 4.08 MB Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.