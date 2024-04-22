Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE Omaha District, Air Force, Wisconsin celebrate groundbreaking for new fuel facility at General Mitchell Airfield

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Samuel Weldin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    MILWAUKEE – Current commander of the Air National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Col. Charles Merkel (middle), is joined by previous 128th ARW commanders — Col. Adria Zucarro, Col. Michael Guch, and Col. Ted Metzger; Brig. Gen. David May, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Wisconsin National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Workman, Sean Giese, resident engineer, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Omaha District Fort McCoy Office to break ground during a ceremony at General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This ceremony celebrates the construction commencement of a state-of-the-art Type III Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants facility.

    This two-year, $35 million construction project is being spearheaded by the Omaha District’s Fueling Systems Mandatory Center for Expertise, and the ceremony signifies the culmination of years of planning, advocacy, and meticulous justification by the 128th ARW, as well as federal and state leadership, who have emphasized the need for modernization and reinvestment in General Mitchell Airfield’s fueling infrastructure.

