Sparky the dog, a fire protection mascot assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in the annual “Purple Up Parade” at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 19, 2024. The parade recognized the resilience and strength of military children. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 16:12 Photo ID: 8360946 VIRIN: 240423-F-FX978-1127 Resolution: 4791x3188 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.