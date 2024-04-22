CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade

Children of the Seymour Johnson Child Development Center participate in the annual “Purple Up Parade” at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 19, 2024. The color purple is used as a symbol of support and unity for all military children. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

