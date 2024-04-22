U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Barbour, an emergency management technician assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in the annual “Purple Up Parade” at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 19, 2024. The parade recognized the resilience and strength of military children. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8360944
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-FX978-1070
|Resolution:
|4497x3598
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT