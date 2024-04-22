Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade [Image 3 of 6]

    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Barbour, an emergency management technician assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in the annual “Purple Up Parade” at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 19, 2024. The parade recognized the resilience and strength of military children. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8360944
    VIRIN: 240423-F-FX978-1070
    Resolution: 4497x3598
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade
    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade
    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade
    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade
    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade
    CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT