CDC Hosts Annual Purple Up Parade

Children of the Seymour Johnson Child Development Center participate in the annual “Purple Up Parade” at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 19, 2024. The parade recognized the resilience and strength of military children. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

