Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Braswell, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares to chock an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Perry-Houston County Airport, Georgia, April 12, 2024. Chocking an aircraft prevents it from moving while maintaining it. Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

