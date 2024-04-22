Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations [Image 1 of 4]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations

    PERRY-HOUSTON COUNTY AIRPORT, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Ethan Issacs, 23rd Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, completes a radio check at Perry-Houston County Airport, Georgia, April 12, 2024. Radio checks are crucial to ensure operational readiness and confirm clear communication between contingency locations and the main operating base. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8360091
    VIRIN: 240412-F-TT702-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: PERRY-HOUSTON COUNTY AIRPORT, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Combat Command

    Moody Air Force Base

    United States Air Force

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    Ready Tiger 24-1. RT24-1
    23rd COMMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT