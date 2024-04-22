Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations

U.S. Air Force Airman Ethan Issacs, 23rd Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, completes a radio check at Perry-Houston County Airport, Georgia, April 12, 2024. Radio checks are crucial to ensure operational readiness and confirm clear communication between contingency locations and the main operating base. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

