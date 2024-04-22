Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Rivera-Anguita, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II dedicated crew chief, inspects a travel pod on an A-10C at Perry-Houston County Airport, Georgia, April 12, 2024. Pilots transported a battery pack for communications equipment from Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, to a contingency location at the airport. Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

