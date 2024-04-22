Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations [Image 2 of 4]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations

    PERRY-HOUSTON COUNTY AIRPORT, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Jordan-Alcañiz, 23rd Communications Squadron network instructor supervisor, writes down aircraft landing times at Perry-Houston County Airport, Georgia, April 12, 2024. The 23rd CS provided command and control capabilities to enable combat airpower across dispersed locations. Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

