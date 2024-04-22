Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG conducts ACE at dispersed locations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Jordan-Alcañiz, 23rd Communications Squadron network instructor supervisor, writes down aircraft landing times at Perry-Houston County Airport, Georgia, April 12, 2024. The 23rd CS provided command and control capabilities to enable combat airpower across dispersed locations. Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

