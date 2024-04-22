U.S. Army service members assigned to the Civil Affairs Team (CAT) 4521, 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducted civil engagements and subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) during Salaknib 24 with Batanes Government Officials from April 10-21, 2024, in Batanes, Philippines, to address agricultural concerns food security and stability, in the Batanes Province.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 22:29 Photo ID: 8358642 VIRIN: 240421-A-NF551-1382 Resolution: 573x283 Size: 189.49 KB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army aids Philippines in Agricultural Growth [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.