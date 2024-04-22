U.S. Army service members assigned to the Civil Affairs Team (CAT) 4521, 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducted civil engagements and subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) during Salaknib 24 with Batanes Government Officials from April 10-21, 2024, in Batanes, Philippines, to address agricultural concerns food security and stability, in the Batanes Province.
U.S. Army aids Philippines in Agricultural Growth
