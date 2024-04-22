Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army aids Philippines in Agricultural Growth [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army aids Philippines in Agricultural Growth

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army service members assigned to the Civil Affairs Team (CAT) 4521, 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducted civil engagements and subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) during Salaknib 24 with Batanes Government Officials from April 10-21, 2024, in Batanes, Philippines, to address agricultural concerns food security and stability, in the Batanes Province.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 22:29
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Salaknib
    Friends Allies Partners
    Salaknib 24
    SK24

