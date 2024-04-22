U.S. Army aids Philippines in Agricultural Growth

BATANES, Philippines—U.S. Army service members assigned to the Civil Affairs Team (CAT) 4521, 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducted civil engagements and subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) during Salaknib 24 with Batanes Government Officials from April 10-21, 2024, in Batanes, Philippines, to address agricultural concerns food security and stability, in the Batanes Province.



Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation, which have been built over decades of shared experiences.



U.S. Army Col. Tedd Vick, a Civil Affairs Officer assigned to the 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, assembled a well-rounded Civil Affairs Assessment Team with subject matter experts who could evaluate the current agricultural and provide the necessary feedback.



"We want to help in a way that can improve the food security and stability so the farmers and local associations can produce more effectively and organically," said Vick.



The first topic to discuss with municipality farmers' associations would be the concerns and issues with crop yield in the Batanes province.



The Island of Batanes is vulnerable to the typhoon season, experiencing 15-20 per year, impacting crop production.



The team spoke with the municipality's farmers' associations and other local farmers. The CAT conducted SMEEs to share information on improving food preservation, focusing on the application timing of natural fertilizer and the potential of irrigation systems utilizing the area's natural springs.



"We are helping enhance the farmers' production of crops so that they do not depend on shipments from the mainland of the Philippines in times of inclement weather," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chase Kohne, an Agricultural Officer assigned to the 445th Civil Affairs Battalion.



CAT 4521 would also aid efforts with local livestock and issues with commercial egg production in Batanes. Cesar's operation produces 1,800 eggs per day but competes with imported eggs on pricing due to the costs of imported feed and operational inefficiencies in the farms.



Notably, water consumption and feed production are common concerns that local businesses are discussing to improve the province.



CAT 4521 would then conduct a civil survey of the Basco, Batanes agricultural areas to understand food insecurity concerns better and recommend potential projects to improve sustainability on the island.



The CAT recommends structural improvements and landscaping in barn areas, such as ventilation in the barns where the chickens produce eggs.



With the mass appreciation and hospitality, the CAT has felt an impact on the well-being of the citizens of Batanes.



"We look forward to greater partnerships with the people of the Philippines as we continue future iterations," said Vick.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 22:29 Story ID: 469326 Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army aids Philippines in Agricultural Growth, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.