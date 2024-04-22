Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, coins Senior Airman Maribel Rios-Stewart, 647th Air Base Group religious affairs journeyman, during a 75th Chaplain Corp Anniversary celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 23, 2024. Kitchens coined and gifted Rios-Stewart with a 75th anniversary coin and patch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 22:22
|Photo ID:
|8358635
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-JA727-1040
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Chaplains celebrates Chaplain Corp’s 75th Anniversary with Team Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
