    Chief of Chaplains celebrates Chaplain Corp’s 75th Anniversary with Team Hickam [Image 2 of 4]

    Chief of Chaplains celebrates Chaplain Corp’s 75th Anniversary with Team Hickam

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks to Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2024. Kitchens discussed the significance and history of the chaplain corp and it’s separation from the Army Air Corps in 1949. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

