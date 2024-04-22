Chief of Chaplains celebrates Chaplain Corp’s 75th Anniversary with Team Hickam

Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks to Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2024. Kitchens discussed the significance and history of the chaplain corp and it’s separation from the Army Air Corp in 1949. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

