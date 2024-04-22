Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S Air Force Chief of Chaplains, and Senior Airman Maribel Rios-Stewart, 647th Air Base Group religious affairs journeyman, cut a cake together during a 75th Chaplain Corp Anniversary celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 23, 2024. It’s an Air Force tradition for the lowest and highest ranking Airman to cut the cake together. Kitchens later passed a slice of cake to Rios-Stewart to symbolize the passing of knowledge to a younger generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 22:22 Photo ID: 8358632 VIRIN: 240423-F-JA727-1002 Resolution: 5963x3967 Size: 10.87 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Chaplains celebrates Chaplain Corp’s 75th Anniversary with Team Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.