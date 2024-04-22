Japanese coast guardsmen decorate the Ie Shima Lighthouse Memorial Monument for Martyrs in preparation for the annual Ie Shima Lighthouse Memorial Service on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. The memorial service was held to commemorate the casualties of World War II, the Ie Shima lighthouse keeper, and his family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 20:02 Photo ID: 8358381 VIRIN: 240421-M-QH573-1229 Resolution: 6144x4096 Size: 8.89 MB Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ie Shima Lightouse Memorial Service 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.