Ie Shima Lightouse Memorial Service 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David M. Banning, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Okinawan officials pose for a group photo during the Ie Shima Lighthouse Memorial Service on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. The memorial service was held to commemorate the casualties of World War II, the Ie Shima lighthouse keeper, and his family. Banning is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

