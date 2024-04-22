U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, bows to the Ie Shima Lighthouse Memorial Monument for Martyrs, during the Ie Shima Lighthouse Memorial Service on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. The memorial service was held to commemorate the casualties of World War II, the Ie Shima lighthouse keeper, and his family. Banning is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 20:05 Photo ID: 8358376 VIRIN: 240421-M-QH573-1199 Resolution: 3835x5753 Size: 6.76 MB Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ie Shima Lightouse Memorial Service 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.