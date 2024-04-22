Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ie Shima Lightouse Memorial Service 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    Ie Shima Lightouse Memorial Service 2024

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, bows to the Ie Shima Lighthouse Memorial Monument for Martyrs, during the Ie Shima Lighthouse Memorial Service on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. The memorial service was held to commemorate the casualties of World War II, the Ie Shima lighthouse keeper, and his family. Banning is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 20:05
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
