Members of the City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Talton, 335th Training Squadron weather instructor, pose for a group photo at the end of their tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 18, 2024. The Youth Council toured Keesler to learn about educational and career opportunities found in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

