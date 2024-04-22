U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Talton, 335th Training Squadron weather instructor, demonstrates virtual reality training simulations during the City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 18, 2024. The Youth Council toured Keesler to learn about educational and career opportunities found in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8356929
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-TI822-1038
|Resolution:
|5336x3557
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
