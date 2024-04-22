Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council [Image 3 of 5]

    City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Talton, 335th Training Squadron weather instructor, demonstrates virtual reality training simulations during the City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 18, 2024. The Youth Council toured Keesler to learn about educational and career opportunities found in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8356929
    VIRIN: 240418-F-TI822-1038
    Resolution: 5336x3557
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council

