U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Zenon Perez, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit instructor supervisor, gives a short lesson to members of the Mayor’s Youth Council during the City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 18, 2024. The Youth Council toured Keesler to learn about educational and career opportunities found in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

