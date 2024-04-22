U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Kayleigh Authement and Draven Alvarado, 335th Training Squadron students, share their technical training experiences during the City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 18, 2024. The Youth Council toured Keesler to learn about educational and career opportunities found in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 11:11 Photo ID: 8356928 VIRIN: 240418-F-TI822-1011 Resolution: 5315x3543 Size: 1.74 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, City of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.