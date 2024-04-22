496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B

Members of the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, give members of the 496th Air Base Squadron and Spanish air force a tour of a B-1B Lancer at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. The 9th EBS is forward deployed to Morón AB for Bomber Task Force 24-2 to build ally and partner relationships while improving effectiveness and interoperability across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
