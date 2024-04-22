Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, give members of the 496th Air Base Squadron and Spanish air force a tour of a B-1B Lancer at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. The 9th EBS is forward deployed to Morón AB for Bomber Task Force 24-2 to build ally and partner relationships while improving effectiveness and interoperability across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 05:56
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    496 ABS
    BomberTaskForceEurope

