Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B [Image 1 of 5]

    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 496th Air Base Squadron tour a U.S. B-1B Lancer, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and two Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. The 496th ABS provides installation support for approximately 150 U.S. Airmen and U.S. forces returning from deployments or assigned to a temporary duty at Morón. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 05:56
    Photo ID: 8356319
    VIRIN: 240416-F-YM277-1005
    Resolution: 7127x4757
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B
    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B
    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B
    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B
    496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    496 ABS
    BomberTaskForceEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT