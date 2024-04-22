496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B

Members of the 496th Air Base Squadron tour a U.S. B-1B Lancer, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and two Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. The 496th ABS provides installation support for approximately 150 U.S. Airmen and U.S. forces returning from deployments or assigned to a temporary duty at Morón. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

