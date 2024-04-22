496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B

Members of the Spanish air force tour a B-1B Lancer, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. Spanish and U.S. members of Morón AB toured the aircraft to gain a better understanding of the mission they are providing installation support to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

