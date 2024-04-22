496 ABS, Spanish Air Force tour Dyess B-1B

A 496th Air Base Squadron Airman and his family tour a B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. The 496th ABS provides installation support to approximately 150 U.S. Airmen, some of which serve extended accompanied tours while others serve unaccompanied short tours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

