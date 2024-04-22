Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies

The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Team remain ready for the call of real-world rescues with new training scenarios by adding the element of water during hoist rescue exercises on April 18-19, 2024 at a local pond in Boise. Firefighters practiced hoist rescues from the water using the State Aviation Group's UH-60 Black Hawk and the UH-72A Lakota helicopters. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 Location: BOISE, ID, US