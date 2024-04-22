Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Team remain ready for the call of real-world rescues with new training scenarios by adding the element of water during hoist rescue exercises on April 18-19, 2024 at a local pond in Boise. Firefighters practiced hoist rescues from the water using the State Aviation Group's UH-60 Black Hawk and the UH-72A Lakota helicopters. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Team remain ready for the call of real-world rescues with new training scenarios by adding the element of water during hoist rescue exercises on April 18 and 19 at a local pond in Boise.



Firefighters practiced hoist rescues from the water using the State Aviation Group's UH-60 Black Hawk and the UH-72A Lakota helicopters. The training enables the Swiftwater/Dive Rescue Team to become familiar with an aircraft’s hoist while in the water. Through biannual training, both agencies keep certified for joint operations like hoist rescue missions in swift water or floods.



“The Guard has the air assets with lift and hoist capabilities, while we have the equipment and resources for environments like flooding waters,” said Capt. Mike Barbero, hoist team coordinator from the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Rescue Team. “It’s a perfect partnership of two organizations with specialized training and equipment to serve our community.”



The Idaho Army National Guard and the Boise Fire Department have worked together in a joint capacity to rescue six people from floods in Weiser and Grangeville.



"The Idaho Army National Guard has been training with the Boise Fire Department for several years,” said Col. Granger Amthor, commander of the State Aviation Group. “We are progressively increasing the complexity of our rescue scenarios. This training was the first step in water rescue where the Idaho Army National Guard facilitated static water hoist training with our helicopters.”



Amthor said in the future both entities hope to transition to swift water rescue in order to provide the citizens of Idaho with a unique capability that is not yet available within the region.



“We value our partnerships with our civilian first responders,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, commanding general of the Idaho National Guard. “Training with the Boise Fire Department in new scenarios like the water hoist rescue allows us to be prepared when real-world emergencies arise so we can continue to best serve our citizens in times of need.”