The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Team remain ready for the call of real-world rescues with new training scenarios by adding the element of water during hoist rescue exercises on April 18-19, 2024 at a local pond in Boise. Firefighters practiced hoist rescues from the water using the State Aviation Group's UH-60 Black Hawk and the UH-72A Lakota helicopters. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8356021
|VIRIN:
|240417-Z-AY311-2850
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies [Image 37 of 37], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
