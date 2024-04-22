Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies [Image 27 of 37]

    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Team remain ready for the call of real-world rescues with new training scenarios by adding the element of water during hoist rescue exercises on April 18-19, 2024 at a local pond in Boise. Firefighters practiced hoist rescues from the water using the State Aviation Group's UH-60 Black Hawk and the UH-72A Lakota helicopters. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8356013
    VIRIN: 240417-Z-AY311-2845
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies [Image 37 of 37], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies
    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen, firefighters train for real-world flood emergencies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    flood rescues
    Boise Fire Department
    UH-72A Lakota helicopters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT